Jerry Vinson Hayes, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

He was born on May 17, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late Walter and Darlie Rash Hayes.

Jerry attended Iredell County Schools and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who loved his dogs.

Jerry loved his family and was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by five sons, W. Vinson Hayes (Jewelle), J. Dennis Hayes (Julie), Curtis Hayes, Danny Hayes (Debbie), and Chris Hayes (Lynora); 33 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy H. Cash; and the mother of his children, Patsy L. Hayes.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Nicholson Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Watts officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.