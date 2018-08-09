Sarah Elizabeth Lackey Leach, 39, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a long, courageous battle with Leukemia, since she was 18 years old. In the end, she won the victory to forever be home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born on January 6, 1979, the daughter of Steve and Linda Lackey of Taylorsville. Sarah graduated summa cum laude from UNCG. During her career, Sarah worked as a NC Pre-K Teacher in the North Carolina Educational Division, being sent out to different places through the division, finishing up at First Baptist Church in the Child Development Center.

She was a life-long member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church where she served in many areas whether with the Sunday School, children’s camp as a counselor, V.B.S., and serving with Awana. Sarah had a heart of gold, especially serving with the hospitality committee and helping others. She never met a stranger.

Sarah was a precious jewel that will be missed but she will forever be cherished in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Buster and Jane Scott Lackey; and paternal grandparents, Claude Lackey and Libby Lackey Shook.

Along with her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Steve Leach, Jr. of the home; step-son, Campbell Leach of Charlotte; brother, Andrew Lackey of Charlotte; aunts, Judy Keighron of Statesville, Marlayne Staley of Wilkesboro, Barbara Cothren of Taylorsville, and Penny Burgess of Taylorsville; a number of cousins; and best friend forever, Heather Houston.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele, Rev. Gary Jennings, and Rev. Kenneth Lambert officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Chris Russell, Davie Little, Joey Cothren, Mark Foy, Kevin White, Joel Davis, and Mark Marshall.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the active deacons of East Taylorsville Baptist Church and Scott Houston.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be sent to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090; or East Taylorsville Baptist Church Building Fund, 644 1st Ave. Dr. SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.