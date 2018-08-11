Wylie Dean Simmons, known as “Dean,” went to be with the Lord in his heavenly home on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Brian Center of Viewmont.

Dean was born June 30, 1946, in McDowell County, to the late Ralph Dean Simmons and Miriam Simmons Bennett. He was the step-son to the late Lloyd D. Bennett.

Dean was the husband of 49 years to Nancy Laudermilk Simmons. In addition to his wife, loved ones left to cherish his memory include his son, Jeffrey Dean Simmons; brother, Ralph Stephen Simmons; and sister, Susan Bennett Vick.

He was an active member and deacon at Viewmont Baptist Church. He owned and operated Fire-Tech Service for 30 years.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Viewmont Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.