John “JN” Daniels, 76, of NC Hwy 16 S, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Daniels was born February 15, 1942, in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Clifford Daniels and Mazell Daniels.

He had worked as an upholster and was of the Baptist faith. Many people knew him as the “piano man”. It was a talent given by God, not one lesson, and he couldn’t read a musical note. He played for countless churches and many gospel groups including the Cathedrals and The Daniels Family.

He never met a stranger, always eager to help those in need. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his Lord, wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Munday; three brothers, Bobby, Dwight and Doyle Daniels; nephews, Bradley Keller and Darren Daniels; and a cousin, Lunas Daniels.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Patsy Stafford Daniels; three daughters, Sharon Daniels and Renee Daniels, both of Catawba, and Connie Agee and husband William of Denver; grandchildren, Caitlan Dickerson and husband AJ, Josh Bowman and wife Rocio, Jonathan Oxentine, and Mason Agee; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Dickerson, Caleb Oxentine, and Cooper Bowman; sisters, Ellen Morgan and husband Larry, Janie Keller and husband Arthur, and Diane Daniels; a brother, Gene Daniels and wife Georgia; mother-in-law, Juanita Stafford; and lifelong friends, Earl Bostain, and Dean and Joyce Holsclaw.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church. Rev. Arlie Roten and Rev. Marc Adams will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: DAV Chapter 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

As JN always said, “It’s not ‘goodbye,’ it’s ‘I’ll see you when I see you.’”

