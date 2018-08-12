Toice Kerley, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 at his residence.

Toice was born June 23, 1940, in Taylorsville, the son of the late Ode Kerley and Annie Blackwelder Kerley.

He graduated from Taylorsville High School. He married Betty Fortner Kerley in March of 1969. They were married for 49 years. He was a US Army veteran. Toice worked as an electrical lineman for Crescent Electric, then Energy United, where he retired after 37 years of service.

Toice enjoyed going to see all of the local sporting events and supporting all the local athletic teams, as well as being an avid Bluegrass music fan. He was also very active with the local DAV Chapter #84.

He was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, where he was on the committee when the new Mt. Hebron Church was constructed. He was a supporter of many benefit breakfasts in which he enjoyed the meal and meeting his friends and neighbors.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Royde, Waitsel, and Harold Kerley.

Those family members left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Kerley of the home; his sons, Lorne Kerley, and Ray Kerley and wife Stephanie; his sister, Phyllis Mays: his brothers, Wayne Kerley, and Dan Kerley and wife Dorothy; his grandchildren, Elijah and Madie Kerley; his nieces, Lisa Ray, Valerie, Jenny, Jamie, and Julie; and his nephews, Arland and Michael and all their spouses.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include: Elbert Harrington, Gary Sigmon, Alvin Burke, Phil Bentley, Jeffery Barnes, and Danny Pressley.

Honorary pallbearers include: Merrel Moose, Craig Williams, Dan Frye, and Belva Bentley.

Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association.

