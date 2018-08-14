AXCI still under partial lockdown August 14

A portion of Alexander Correctional Institution is still on lockdown on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, where incidents occurred, but not the entire facility, a prison official said. Multiple online media sources are reporting the lockdown is due to inmate fights at the facility.

A portion of Alexander Correctional Institution is still on lockdown on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, where incidents occurred, but not the entire facility, a prison official said. Multiple online media sources are reporting the lockdown is due to inmate fights at the facility.

The facility was locked down on Sunday afternoon, August 12, 2018, after these incidents took place, in order to maintain security.