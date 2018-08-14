Patricia Ann Lester, 75, of Statesville, passed away August 14, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Patricia was born April 5, 1943, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to the late Isaiah Mullins and Annie Woody Mullins. She was a homemaker and was also a member of New Bethany Baptist Church in Statesville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Terry Lynn and Sherry Elaine Lester; two brothers, Isaiah Mullins Jr., and Kenneth Ray Mullins; and three sisters, Mae Weldon, Betty Sue Furches, and Nola Fay Runyon.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Dewey Lester; a son, Kevin and wife Shannon of Statesville; a daughter, Dana Gamble of Statesville; three brothers, Lowell Mullins and wife Lillian of LaVerina, Texas, Johnny Mullins and wife Brenda of Homosoussa, Florida, and David Mullins and wife Debby of Claremont; two sisters, Evelyn Lester and husband Edmond of Trenton, Michigan, and Norma Imes and husband Paul of Cameron; seven grandchildren, Jordan Gamble, Christian Gamble, MJ Gamble, Camden Shuford, Kaeden Shuford, and Kendrick Shuford, all of Statesville, and William Lester of US Army station in Germany; four great-grandchildren, Layla Gamble, Baylee Gamble, Brynlee Gamble, and Derrick Gamble; and a special friend, Kathy Jonas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 at New Bethany Baptist Church, 106 Eufola Road, Statesville. Rev. Bill Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

