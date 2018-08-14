Ronnie G. Cranford, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his home.

He was born April 14, 1941, in Radford, Virginia, son of the late Roy Franklin Cranford and the late Minnie Minton Cranford. Ronnie was a graduate of Radford High School and attended Monticello Baptist Church. Ronnie loved the Lord and his family was precious to him.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was also a member of Stony Point Masonic Lodge 593. He retired with 30 years of service with Duke Power Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Mickey, Bob, Cliff and Jerry Cranford; and sisters, Joyce Whitt, Mary Bain, and Juanita Gant.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Shirley Dyson Cranford; two sons, Richard Todd Cranford (Wendy), and Alan Dwayne Cranford (Tammy); four grandsons, Phillip (Jennifer) Cranford, Josh Cranford, Christopher (Tiffany) Cranford, and Glen Hedrick; two great-grandsons, Blake Cranford and Jaxon Cranford; two great-granddaughters, Karmen Cranford and Kayla Grace Cranford; two brothers, George Cranford and Roy Cranford Jr.; sister, Mildred Bowen; and many other loving family members.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Monticello Baptist Church with Dr. Bobby Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Ronnie’s name to the Baptist Men Association, 3603 Taylorsville Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625.

