LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

17 CvD 220

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

DAVID LEE BOST, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID LEE BOST, FIRST COMMUNITY BANK, Lienholder, HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION, Lienholder, JOHNNIE D. SHUBERT CO., Lienholder, LSF6 MERCURY REO INVESTMENTS, LLC, Lienholder

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. DAVID LEE BOST, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID LEE BOST, FIRST COMMUNITY BANK, Lienholder, HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION, Lienholder, JOHNNIE D. SHUBERT CO., Lienholder, LSF6 MERCURY REO INVESTMENTS, LLC, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 30, 2018, at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a P.K. Nail located in the center line of SR 1605, said nail being further located North 69°03’30” West 436.14 feet from a P.K. Nail at the intersection of SR 1605 and SR 1626 and being further located in the western boundary line of Katy L. Cowan (DB. 210, PG. 454); thence from the above referenced BEGINNING point South 182.26 feet to a 5/8″ square rod located in the northeastern boundary line of Melvin F. Crouch; thence cornering and running with the Crouch line South 84′ 59″ 56′ West 150.00 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar; thence continuing North 00 degs 49′ 03″ East 229.94 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar located in the center line of SR 1605, the northeastern corner of Lot #3; thence running with the center line of said road South 76 degs 41′ 15″ East 150.18 feet to the .BEGINNING containing 0.7000 acres, more or less and being designated as Lot #4 on a survey Map by Russell Vogel, R.L.S. dated 3~13-95 and entitled “Boundary and Division Survey for Taylor Ridge Corporation”. Being all of that parcel described in a deed recorded in Book 367, Page 2214.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061635, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 9294 Paul Payne Store Road, Stony Point, NC, 28678

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 18 day of July, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $90,789.00

aug15-18c

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 77

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

TRITON INVESTMENT MEMBERS INC., Defendant

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. TRITON INVESTMENT MEMBERS INC., Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on August 30, 2018, at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lots 1 and 2 as shown on a plat entitled “Timothy W. Bryant,” said plat recorded in Map Book 10, Page 50, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Being a portion of that parcel described in a deed recorded in Book 492, Page 463.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008173, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Paul Payne Store Road, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 18 day of July, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $27,900.00

aug22-18c

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 162

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

COLEEN M. WATTS, a/k/a COLEEN M. MARTIN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLEEN M. WATTS, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. COLEEN M. WATTS, a/k/a COLEEN M. MARTIN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLEEN M. WATTS, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a PK nail set in the center of State Road #1320, said point being a common corner with the property previously conveyed to Frances W. Robinette; thence with the Robinette line North 83° 48′ 41″ West 377.45 feet to an iron stake Robinettes corner; thence North 27° 17′ 2″ East 189.88 feet to an iron stake; thence 58° 31′ 42″ East 176.16 feet to an iron stake; thence South 82° 13′ 9″ East 219.35 feet to a PK nail set in center of State Road #1320; thence with the center line of said road South 41° 29′ 12″ West 44.72 feet to a PK nail and South 42° 29′ 59″ West 73.62 feet to the point of BEGINNING and containing 1.03 acres more or less.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO any rights which Harlee Dagenhart or assigns may have to lay and maintain a water line across said property. (See Agreement recorded in Book 63, page 596 of the Alexander County Registry.)

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0029897, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0029897) Ned Herman Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 10 day of August, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $12,005.00

aug22-18c

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Phyllis Reid Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2018.

TAMALITA TEAGUE SMITH

308 Lail Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LASHAWN TEAGUE SMITH

325 Lail Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

sep5-18p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of David Thomas Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2018.

GARY MICHAEL SPENCER

4451 25th St. Lane NE

Hickory, NC 28601

TIMOTHY LEE SPENCER

2431 11th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep5-18p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of David Paul Chapman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of August, 2018.

DONNA CHAPMAN COCKRELL

6 DeJarnette Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

aug29-18p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Millard Ree Patterson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of August, 2018.

KAREN PATTERSON FOX

9980 Cheatham Ford Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

aug29-18p

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CVD 208

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ASHE COUNTY

Teresa Ann Mast, Plaintiff

-vs-

Randall Stephen Mast, Defendant

TO: Randall Stephen Mast,

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above titled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An action by which the plaintiff seeks a divorce from you.

You are required to make a defense to such pleading not later than September 23, 2018, and upon your failure to do so, the plaintiff, who is seeking relief against you, will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This the 15th day of June, 2018.

Teresa Ann Mast

2744 Big Horse Cr. Rd.

Lansing, NC 28643

aug29-18p

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Janice Richards Matthews, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of July, 2018.

ANGELA JOHNSON

1128 Mayfield Cir NW

Conover, NC 28613

QUINCY MATTHEWS

1378 Ascot Ln.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

aug29-18p

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Jerry Dale Baity, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of July, 2018.

PEGGY BAITY WIKE

1669 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug22-18p

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of GLENN ELMER FOWLER, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 25, 2018, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 25th day of July, 2018.

Todd Allen Fowler, Administrator

ESTATE OF GLENN ELMER FOWLER

1071 Fox Chase Drive

Newton, NC 28658

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

aug15-18c

ADMINISTRATRIX CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix CTA of the estate of Ruth Shook Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of July, 2018.

ROBIN TEAGUE LAFON

641 Ben Thompson Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

aug15-18p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of John Wayne Godwin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of July, 2018.

WENDY LEE GODWIN TAINTER

6805 Mahogany Rd.

Fayetteville, NC 28314

executrix

aug15-18p