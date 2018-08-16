John Allen “Bub” Hines, 85, of Woodridge Drive, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House.

Mr. Hines was born December 24, 1932, in Alexander County, the son of the late Clifford Sims Hines and Helen Allen Hines.

He was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church, where he had served as Deacon. He was a previous member of Rankin Baptist Church in Greensboro, and also a previous member of the Hiddenite Ruritans.

He was a Deputy US Marshal. He began his career in 1956, and was sworn into service in Wilkes County, but worked out of Greensboro. He retired after 30 years of service in Middle District of North Carolina.

A retired US Marshal, he helped to enroll James Meredith and integrate Ole Miss in 1962, with letters of commendation from President John F. Kennedy and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and a medal awarded from Attorney General John Ashcroft in 2002. He was also a veteran of the US Army Military Police during the time of the Korean Conflict.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Dean Hines Howie; the mother of his children, Shirley Mae Warren Mitchell; and a step-son, John Clinton Donavon Prichard, III.

Those family members left to cherish his memory include his wife, Martha Pressley Hines of the home; two daughters, Susan Talley of Eden, and Leslie Woody of Gibsonville; two step-daughters, Gale P. Clary and husband Dale of Taylorsville, and LeAnna P. Childers of Huntersville; four grandchildren, Robert Talley and wife Chelsey, Ashley Carter and husband Eric, Mitchell Woody and wife Jessica, and Cameron Lazenby and husband Ryan; six great-grandchildren, Mason Parker, Cohen Graham, Elin Scarlett Talley, Austin James, Wyatt Matthew Carter, and Landry Reese Woody; 10 step-grandchildren, Tara Clary Bradshaw and husband Asher, Maegan Clary Meadlock and husband Tyson, Jordan Clary and wife Suvi, Daniel Childers and wife Morgan, Thomas, and Rachel, JoAnna, Samuel, James and Anna Claire Childers; four step-great-grandchildren, Maisie Abigale Hollar, Raegan Grace, Cooper Levi, and Piper Quinn Meadlock; nephew, Bill Howie and wife Pat of Maryland; a niece, Ginny Derkac and husband Emmer of Pennsylvania; three brothers-in-law, Robert Larry Pressley of Conover, Howard Leland Pressley, and Danny Conrad Pressley and wife Sandra, all of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Zach Deal, Rev. Dan Spears, and Rev. Dr. Terry Ashe will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or to Hiddenite Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Hines Family.