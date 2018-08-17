Guy Edward Barnes, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center after an extended illness.

Guy was an avid hunter for many years and a huge sports fan. He loved NASCAR racing, Braves baseball, Carolina Panthers football, and ACHS football, but he especially loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.

Guy worked at Hickory Motor Speedway as flagman for over 40 years. He also coached women’s league softball for several years. He was self-employed for almost all of his working career. Guy loved to laugh and cut up with people, always ready with a good joke and a prank or two.

Guy was born June 30, 1935, to the late Roscoe (Ham) Barnes and Louise Bowman Barnes.

He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Jordan Kerley.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Audustine George Barnes; two daughters, Darlene (Vernon) Charles, and Sharon (Rex) Kerley; a son, Duane (Lisa) Barnes; grandchildren, April (Joel) Jenkins, Amanda (Will) Jordan, Laura Kerley (fiancé Steven Iocca), Cameron (Ashton) Kerley, Jordan Barnes, Jacob Barnes, and Teddy Charles; great-grandchildren, Morgan Jenkins, Madeleine Jenkins, Kendall Jenkins, Anna Jordan, Easton Jordan, Norah Kerley, Claire Vanhoy, and Ella Vanhoy.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 19, 2018, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service with the service immediately following in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Carson Moseley and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Following the service, interment will be in the Three Forks Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Cameron Kerley, Jordan Barnes, Jacob Barnes, Joel Jenkins, Will Jordan, and James George.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Catawba Regional Hospice, Valley Nursing Center, Fresenius Dialysis Center, and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.