John Charles Johnson, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away August 19, 2018 at Wake Forest Medical Center.

John was born May 23, 1960, in Anchorage, Alaska, to the late Zeb Boyd and Lona Luann Steely Johnson and step-mother, Margaret Ann Johnson.

John was a supervisor for Schneider Mills in Taylorsville, a former member of Lions Club, past president of Alexander Crime Stoppers, Former Master of Cub Scouts, and MADD. He was a member of Jesus Life Worship Center in Moravian Falls.

In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Johnson.

John is survived by his wife, Rosa Johnson; a son, Christopher Lee Johnson and significant other Emily Lentz; two grandchildren, Chandler Lee Johnson and Brandon Chase Johnson; special nephews, Anthony Connolly and Marcus Johnson; special sister-in-law, Brenda Connolly; special friend, Sal Burnetti; five brothers, Guy Anderson, Steven Lee Anderson, Zeb Boyd Johnson Jr., Doyle Norman, and Brett Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Jesus Life Worship Center, 2385 NC-18, Moravian Falls, NC 28654. Pastor Brother Richard Owings and Rev. Robert Lafon will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21 at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point. Burial will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery, 3200 Grissel Tail Road, Traphill.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Johnson Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of John Charles Johnson.