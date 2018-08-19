Peggy Marie Barker, 64, of Northmont Ext, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

She was born May 15, 1954, in Alexander County, to Summa Watts and the late Jimmy Barker.

Peggy was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and was very active in church activities. She served on the usher board, choir, and as the social media manager. Peggy loved God and her family.

Peggy was a former officer of the NAACP Alexander County Branch. She enjoyed food and collecting recipes. Peggy loved to read, sing, and travel with her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Barker, and grandmother, Nellie Mayes.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Summa Watts; a daughter, Cheryl L. Parker of Austin, Texas; brothers, Kirk Douglas Barker of Taylorsville, and Jimmy Dean Barker (Kathy) of Taylorsville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018 at New Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Frank Butler Jr. and Rev. Sterling Howard will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at Macedonia Baptist Church. A visitation will be held 2:30 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018 at New Zion Baptist Church. The family will gather at 625 Clearview Lane, Taylorsville. The body will lie in state from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, August 24, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Barker/ Mayes Family.