Susan Bentley Meade, 57, of the Bethlehem Community, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

She was born on March 21, 1961, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph and Mabel Link Bentley.

Susan had two associate’s degrees from CVCC in Industrial Engineering and Business Administration. She was a lifelong member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She worked at Kroehler Furniture for over 15 years.

Susan had a boisterous personality and never met a stranger. She was a kind and caring person who was a faithful witness and servant to God. She put others first and was always willing to lend a helping hand. The first thing you would notice about her was her beautiful smile and welcoming demeanor.

Susan was cherished by her family as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sibling, sister, Marie McMahon; and brother-in-law, Marshall “Buster” Carter.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 23 years, Henry Meade; son, Colely Conner; daughters, Cristen, Cassidy and Carmen Meade; siblings, Charles Bentley (Nancy), Luther Bentley, Linda Bradshaw (Larry), Ruby Carter, and Hayden Bentley (Anna); brother-in-law, Crafton McMahon; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Smyrna Baptist Church. Rev. Michael Barber will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:45 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Smyrna Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be: Charles Bentley Jr., Keith Carter, Mark Minton, Brent Presnell, Brooks Presnell, Kevin Sain, Donald Williams, and Phillip Williams.

Memorial donations may be made to: Smyrna Baptist Church Building Fund, 6174 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

