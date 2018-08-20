Benjamin Arthur Setzer, Jr. (Ben) of Granite Falls, 84, died Monday, August 20, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends at home.

Mr. Setzer was born July 12, 1934, in Catawba County, son of Benjamin and Elsie Setzer. He retired as owner from Total Scope Health Care, Construction & Real Estate Services, Inc. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church of Hickory. He was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorene Whisnant Setzer; a sister, Norma Swanson of Lenoir; his daughters, Caron Tucker of Dudley Shoals, and Terri Elder-Cook of Bethlehem; and sons, Tim Setzer and Michael K. Setzer, both of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Hickory. A celebration of Ben’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Ryan Ray. Military Honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 48.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

