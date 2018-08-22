Dozens booked in drug roundup

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Dept. Narcotics Units have concluded a long term investigation into the sales and use of Illicit Narcotics throughout Alexander County and the Town limits of Taylorsville, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics, prescription pain pills, and U.S. currency derived from the sales of these narcotics have been seized. These seizures include: 272.8 grams of Methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of Cocaine, 139.92 grams of marijuana, 374 Dosage Units of Prescription Narcotic Pills, 12 Firearms (two which were stolen) and $2,825.00 in U.S. currency.

Those charged during this long term Investigation are as follows:

• Perry Randall Miller, age 53 of Taylorsville, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine, 2 counts; Possess Methamphetamine, 2 counts; Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, 2 counts; Possess Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts; Possess Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 2 counts; Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana; and Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Miller was arrested on August 15, 2018, and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $125,000.00 Secured Bond. First appearance was scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Lisa Whiteside Miller, age 51 of Taylorsville, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession; Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine, 2 counts; Possess Methamphetamine, 2 counts; Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, 2 counts; Possess Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts; Possess Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon 2 counts; Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana; Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.Miller was arrested on August 15, 2018, and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $125,000.00 Secured Bond. First Appearance was scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Joshua Edward Bryant, age 27 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine, Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Possess Stolen Firearm. Bryant was arrested on August 15, 2018, and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 Secured bond. First Appearance was scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• William Caleb Wyatt, age 20 of Taylorsville, Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine, Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance. Wyatt was arrested on August 15, 2018, and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $25,000.00 secured bond. First Appearance scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Tyler Shore Sturgill, age 20 of Wilkesboro, was charged with Possess Marijuana and Maintain Vehicle for Controlled Substance. Sturgill was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $5,000.00 Secured Bond. First Appearance Scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Melissa Jo Waldroup, age 36 of Taylorsville, was charged with Simple Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Waldroup was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held under a $1,000.00 Secured bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 08/27/2018.

• Scott Darnell Frye, age 54 of Hiddenite, was charged with Simple Possession SCH IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.Frye was arrested on August 15, 2018, and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1,500.00 Secured Bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 09/10/2018.

• Elizabeth Conway Vetetoe, age 36, of Hickory, is WANTED for Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of Schedule II, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Vetetoe has no photo available.

• Jervane Allen Parson, age 21 of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Possess Marijuana, 2 counts; and Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia, 2 counts.

• Dawn Bumgarner Herman, age 43, of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, and Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia.

• Sara Whitney Varner, age 24 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Varner was arrested on 07/12/2018 and is awaiting trial.

• Courtney Cheek Loudermelk, age 33 of Newton, is charged with Possess Methamphetamine and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Loudermelk was arrested on 07/12/2018 and is awaiting trial.

• Patricia Bowman Holsclaw, age 47 of Taylorsville, is charge with Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possess Schedule II, Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance,

Trafficking Opiates, Possess Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Holsclaw was arrested on 08/04/2018 and is awaiting trial.

• Natasha Naomi Banks, age 35 of Morganton, is WANTED for Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation, Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possess Schedule II, and Maintain Vehicle for Controlled Substance.

• Joao Victor Dos Passos, age 22 of Taylorsville, is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Poss. Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintain Vehicle for Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts; and Possession of Stolen Firearm. Dos Passos was arrested on 06/13/2018 and is awaiting trial.

• Brandon Michael Pennell age 28 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Pennell was arrested on 07/12/2018 and is awaiting trial.

• Ronnie Lynn Benfield, age 50 of Conover, is WANTED for Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia.

• Melanie Austin, age 50 of Taylorsville, Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Austin was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1,500.00 bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 09/10/2018.

• Thomas Hamby, age 17 of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

• Patrick Lamont Parsons, age 38 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute Marijuana, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Sell Marijuana, Deliver Marijuana, and Poss. Marijuana Paraphernalia. Parsons was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 Secured bond. First Appearance scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Nicholas Joel Beliveau, age 37 of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Preston Joel Pennell, age 18 of Taylorsville, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. Pennell was arrested on 08/16/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1,500.00 Secured bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 09/10/2018.

• Christopher Lex Southers, age 41 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possess Marijuana, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts. Southers was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $10,000.00 Secured bond. First Appearance wass scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Logan Alexander Barnes, age 17 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Barnes was arrested on 08/16/2018 and was released under a $1,000.00 unsecured bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 09/10/2018.

• Brandon Shane Parsons, age 32 of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Possess Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts.

• Hildred Tyrone Boston, age 24 of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

• James Ray Wilkie, age 21 of Conover, is charged with Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana, and Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia. Wilkie was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $30,000.00 Secured bond. First Appearance was scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Chad Edward Simpson, age 34 of Taylorsville, is WANTED for Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

• Donny Lee Loudermelk, age 56 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possess Methamphetamine and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Loudermelk was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office under a $50,000.00 secured bond. First Appearance was scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• Lisa Deal Lozano, age 46 of Taylorsville, Simple Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. Lozano was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1,500.00 Secured bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 09/10/2018.

• Barbra Kay Biles, age 43 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Biles was arrested on 08/15/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1,500.00 Secured Bond. First Appearance is scheduled for 09/10/2018.

• Robert Brian Hoover, age 36 of Hiddenite, is WANTED for Possession of Marijuana and Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia.

• Raven Duncan Brown, age 32 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of Schedule II, Simple Possession of Schedule IV, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was arrested on 08/16/2018 and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $15,000.00 Secured Bond. First Appearance was scheduled for 08/20/2018.

• John Paul Hammer, age 45 of Taylorsville, is charged with Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Schedule IV, Simple Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts. Hammer was arrested on 06/19/2018 and is awaiting trial.