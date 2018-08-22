HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, NC, has increased our per mile driver pay: Now hiring full time and part time drivers, 99% one stop no touch freight. Home weekends. Two years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5, at our Hiddenite NC Terminal.

************

Woodworking Manufacturing Position – Minimum of 2 years experience and safety knowledge for Setup and operation of hauncher, table saws, setup, router bits, drum sander, belt sander, woodworking joinery, part jig use and creation. Applicant must have attention to detail. Please call 828-855-8924 to apply. Job: Full-time. $10.00 – $12.00 /hour.

************

NEED MONEY? Helpers needed to grow and expand my business. Call for information, 704-585-9119.