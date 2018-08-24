Tami Leigh Todd Brigman, 57, of Stony Point, passed away at Charlotte Memorial Hospital on August 24, 2018.

Tami was born March 9, 1961, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Clyde Monroe Todd Jr. and Alda Adams Todd.

She was a Veterinary Tech and was a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church.

Tami is survived by her husband, Claude; two sons, Geoffrey L. Brigman and wife April of Zionsville, and Thomas S. Brigman and wife Kelly of Mt. Holly; a daughter, Crystal Childers and husband Jack of Grover, South Carolina.; and six grandchildren, Andrew Childers, Jesse Childers, Chasity Brigman, Carter Auciello, Gavin Brigman, and Bryce Auciello.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Monday, August 27, 2018 at Stony Point United Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point, NC 28678. Rev. Bill Taylor and Rev. Crystal Childers will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:45-3:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.

