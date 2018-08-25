ACHS cruises past Eagles 50-7 in home opener

Cougars (2-0) will face upstart North Iredell team August 31

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team won its 10th straight non-conference game Friday night, August 24, with its 50-7 win over the Wilkes Central Eagles at Cougar Stadium in Taylorsville.

Lyndon Strickland scored four touchdowns, including a defensive score, to lead the 50-point barrage for the home team. Steven Montgomery added a pair of rushing TDs and compiled 120 yards on the ground, while junior Bryson Abernathy capped off the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown.

Led by Montgomery, the Cougars rolled up 314 yards rushing, limiting the Eagles to just 104 yards of offense on the night.

Jordan Brown led Alexander’s defense with eight total tackles, while Ryheem Craig added seven total stops. Lucas Walker and Isaac Chapman tallied five tackles each.

The Cougars improved to 2-0 on the season and will remain at home on Friday, August 31, when they host the North Iredell Raiders at 7:30 pm. The upstart Raiders are off to a 2-0 start this season after topping Forbush 28-22 on Friday.

At halftime of Friday’s game, the 2018 ACHS Softball Team members were presented with their state championship rings at a special ceremony.

See more game information and details in the August 29 edition of The Taylorsville Times.