Hiddenite man charged with rape of child by adult

On Tuesday, August 28th, 2018, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Alexander County Department of Social Services which involved allegations of Statutory Rape of a Child.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect in this case was Benjamin Rustin Gilreath, 34 years old of the Hiddenite Community.

Gilreath was arrested without incident and charge with one count of Felony Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult. Gilreath was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center where he was placed under a $500,000 Secured Bond.

UPDATE:

On Wednesday, August 29th, 2018, Investigators from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office obtained further information. This in turn led to more charges for Benjamin “Ben” Rustin Gilreath, 34 years old of the Hiddenite Community. Gilreath was charged with an additional 19 counts of Felony Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult. He was also charged with 20 counts of First Degree Statutory Sex Offense and 20 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child. Gilreath remains in the Alexander County Detention Center where he was placed under an additional $5,000,000 Secured Bond. He is scheduled for his first court appearance on these charges on Monday, September 10th, 2018 in District Court in Taylorsville. This case is still under investigation.