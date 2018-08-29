LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

17 JT 33

State of North Carolina

County of Alexander

IN THE MATTER OF: Daniel Adam Monroe Greer, Minor Child

To: Raul Hurtado, Father of Daniel Adam Monroe Greer, a male child born 8/22/17 in Burke County, North Carolina, Tabitha Greer, the Respondent Mother of said child;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to Terminate the Parental Rights of Raul Hurtado, Father of the above-listed minor child, and Tabitha Greer, Mother of the above-listed minor child, has been filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of Raul Hurtado and Tabitha Greer. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise resond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court on the petition and relief specified above will be sought.

If you are indigent and are not represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel. Provisional counsel previously appointed for you has withdrawn. However, the re-appointment of counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service.

Notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1101.1 will be mailed by the petitioner upon filing of any answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is received. The hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be held on the same day. You may attend either of these hearings or both.

This the 29th day of August, 2018.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)352-7666

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

sep12-18c

NOTICE OF JUVENILE PETITION

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

18 JA 28-29

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: Peyton Chester, Maximus Chester, Minor Children.

To: Amanda Hollar, Respondent Mother, and Chris Chester, Respondent Father of Peyton Chester, a female child born 4/28/09; and Maximus Chester, a male child born 2/17/11, Respondents;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Juvenile Petition has been filed with respect to the afore-mentioned minor children alleging the children are neglected and dependent in Alexander County. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the children will be adjudicated and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of the said children.

This the 29th day of August, 2018.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

sep12-18c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners has called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Monday, September 10, 2018 in the Lower Lever Conference Room of the County Administration Building to consider Rezoning Case 18-3.

This rezoning request is for property owned by Ashley Starnes and Chris Jolly (Old Bethlehem Fire Dept) specifically NC PIN# 3716695057 The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from RA-20 (Residential) to N-B (Neighborhood Business).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

sep5-18c

Notice

Alexander County requests bids for the Remounts of a 2009 and a 2010 Chevy 4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at 81 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Wednesday September 12, 2018, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on Wednesday September 12th, at 3:30 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Services on 81 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

aug29-18c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CvD 340

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Linda Marie Barker, Administratrix of the Estate of Patricia Marie Beliveau, Administrator, Linda Marie Barker, Unknown Spouse of Linda Marie Barker, John Britto, Unknown Spouse of John Britto, TS Fox Properties, LLC, Lienholder

TO: Linda Marie Barker, Administratrix of the Estate of Patricia Marie Beliveau, Administrator, Linda Marie Barker, Unknown Spouse of Linda Marie Barker, John Britto, Unknown Spouse of John Britto, TS Fox Properties, LLC, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an existing iron stake said point being the Northwest corner of the properties of Alma Millsaps and being a common corner with the properties of Alva Williamson, Rowena Steele, and Richard McDaniels; thence with the McDaniels line, South 87° 39′ 26″ East 283.53 feet co a stake; thence with the Millsaps’ line, South 40° 40′ 23″ East 100 feet; thence South 55′ 7′ 54″ West 141.94 feet to a stake; thence South 19° 57′ 5″ East 638.71 feet to a stake; thence South 43° 47′ 53″ West 335.19 feet to a stake; thence South 67° 22′ 20″ West 141.41 feet to a stake; thence North 33° 5′ 16″ East 168.89 feet to a stake; thence North 1° 22′ 32″ East 142.21 feet to an iron stake; thence North 69° 56′ 59″ West 313.84 feet to a stake in the Williamson’s line; thence North 16° 53′ 20″ East 396.39 feet to an iron stake; thence North 0° 39′ 25″ West 294.75 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 7.22 acres, more or less, and being Lot #2 of the Alma Millsaps property.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0019655, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: York Road, Stony Point, NC

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 2, 2018 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 9, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

sep5-18c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

DRA 97357653

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

18 SP 60

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY CALE CHRISTOPHER DIETRICH AND LEANNE KATHERINE DIETRICH DATED November 16, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 489, PAGE 1559, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by CALE CHRISTOPHER DIETRICH AND LEANNE KATHERINE DIETRICH dated November 16, 2005 to BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, Trustee for BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY, recorded in Book 489, Page 1559, ALEXANDER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of ALEXANDER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

Alexander County – Tract I: Deed Book 439-38 Being all of Tract 3, 2.25 acres, all Tract 4, 2.25 acres and all of Tract 5, 2.25 acres, as said tracts are shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 6 at Page 122 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description. Together with and subject to the right-of-way easements as shown in deed recorded in Book 439 at Page 38.

Tract II: Deed Book 410-2440. Beginning at a ½ inch rod set in a 60 foot wide right of way easement. Said ½ inch rod set being the Northeastern corner of an 18.006 acre tract conveyed to Richard E Panten and Janet R Panten as shown by deed recorded in Book 409 at Page 976 of the Alexander County Registry: thence with the centerline of said 60 foot wide right of way easement the next 5 calls and distances, South 24 deg 9

min. 49 sec. West 171.87 feet; thence with a curve, said curve having a chord bearing of South 18 deg. 5 min. 30 sec. West. A radius of 370 feet, a length of 78.42 feet and a chord distance of 78.27 feet to a computed point; thence South 12 deg. 1 min. 11 sec. West 64.34 feet to a computed point; thence with a curve, said curve having a chord bearing of South 13 deg. 37 min. 8 sec. East, a radius of 114 feet, a length of 102.03 feet and a chord distance of 98.65 feet to a computed point; thence South 39 deg. 15 min. 27 sec. East 14.16 feet to an existing 5/8 inch rebar; thence leaving said 60 foot wide right of way easement South 51 deg. 52 min. 29 sec West 30 feet to an existing 5/8 inch rebar found in place; thence continuing South 51 deg. 52 min. 29 sec. West 265.71 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar set: thence a new line North 25 deg. 59 min. 41 sec West 397.07 feet to a new ½ inch rod set: thence North 65 deg. 53 min. 16 sec. East 217.17 feet to a new ½ inch rod set; thence North 64 deg. 7 min 5 sec. East 316 feet to a new ½ inch rod set, the point and place of beginning containing 3.000 acres according to survey of Carl D Bunton, RLS, as shown on survey of the same for the Bureau of Land Sales, Ridge Creek Subdivision dated March 1, 1999 and revised May 16, 2000 to show new division of 3.000 acres for Leanne K Panten. There is also conveyed herewith a 60 foot right of way easement for ingress, egress and regress for the subject matter property and placement of all types of utility lines either overhead or underground and water lines, said right of way easement being non-exclusive in nature and for the mutual use of the grantors and grantees and their heirs, successors, assigns, said right of way easement to appurtenant to and run with the land of the grantors and grantees in perpetuity and being the same 60 foot right of way easement as recorded in deed to Richard E Panten and wife Janet R Panten in Book 409 at Page 976 of the Alexander County Registry.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: 4 Vacant Lots on Ridge Creek Dr Taylorsville NC 28681 (Tract 2: 3738-37-4359; Tract 3: 3738-37-0522; Tract 4: 3738-37-3606; Tract 5: 3738-37-5882)

DATE OF SALE: September 5, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: ALEXANDER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): CALE CHRISTOPHER DIETRICH A/K/A CALE DIETRICH and LEANNE PANTEN N/K/A LEANNE KATHERINE DIETRICH

TERMS OF THE SALE:

(1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agree-

ment, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 10th day of August, 2018.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Cara B. Williams, Attorney for Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

aug29-18c

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, McDOWELL COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE, DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE # 18 JA 96

In Re: Aalaiyah Victoria Riley Waldrop, Minor Child

TO: Dillon Townsend or the unknown father of the female child, Aalaiyah Victoria Riley Waldrop, born on or about August 19, 2016, in McDowell County, North Carolina, conceived with Ciera Waldrop.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS RE: ABUSE/NEGLECT/DEPENDENCY PETITION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a petition has been filed by the McDowell County Department of Social Services alleging that the above-named juvenile is an abused and neglected juvenile.

You have a right to be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceeding. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford to hire one, the Court will appoint a lawyer to represent you. You may hire a lawyer of your choice at any time, or you may waive the right to a lawyer and represent yourself. You may contact the Clerk of Court of McDowell County at (828) 655-4100 to ask for a court-appointed lawyer or for further information.

A pre-adjudication hearing was held on August 9, 2018. An adjudication and disposition hearing is to be held at the October 11, 2018 session of Juvenile Court at the McDowell County Courthouse (21 S. Main Street, Marion, NC 28752).

You are required to answer the petition within forty (40) days of the first date of publication (written below), exclusive of such date, or by October 1, 2018. Further notices of hearing, and the date, time, and place of future hearings will be mailed to you on your filing of an answer if your whereabouts are then known. In the event a motion is later filed to terminate your parental rights, you must file a written response to the motion within 30 days or a subsequent order may, upon proper notice and hearing and a finding based on the criteria set out in N.C.G.S. § 7B-1111, terminate your parental rights as to the child involved:

Name: Aalaiyah Victoria Riley Waldrop

Dates of Birth: August 19, 2016

County of Residence: McDowell County, NC

This the 22nd day of August, 2018.

Aaron G. Walker

Attorney for McDowell County Department of Social Services

PO Box 338

Marion, NC 28752

sep5-18c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Elizabeth Danley, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of James Lee Danley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 21st day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of August, 2018.

ELIZABETH DANLEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

sep12-18c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Bobby Lee Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of August, 2018.

DEANNA M. BARNES

139 Oakleaf Rd.

Harmony, NC 28634

executrix

sep12-18p

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-4

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Taylorsville Town Hall Council Chambers to consider Rezoning Case 18-4.

This rezoning request is for a portion of property owned by Lynn Carlton and is located on Hwy 127 due South of Mexico Viejo. The applicant, Greg Kiziah is requesting rezoning of aapproximately 1.5 acres of this property from H-C (Highway Commercial) to RA-20 (Residential Agricultural).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

The Town Hall Council Chambers are located at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

aug29-18c

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Phyllis Reid Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2018.

TAMALITA TEAGUE SMITH

308 Lail Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LASHAWN TEAGUE SMITH

325 Lail Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

sep5-18p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of David Thomas Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2018.

GARY MICHAEL SPENCER

4451 25th St. Lane NE

Hickory, NC 28601

TIMOTHY LEE SPENCER

2431 11th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep5-18p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of David Paul Chapman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of August, 2018.

DONNA CHAPMAN COCKRELL

6 DeJarnette Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

aug29-18p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Millard Ree Patterson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of August, 2018.

KAREN PATTERSON FOX

9980 Cheatham Ford Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

aug29-18p

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CVD 208

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ASHE COUNTY

Teresa Ann Mast, Plaintiff

-vs-

Randall Stephen Mast, Defendant

TO: Randall Stephen Mast,

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above titled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An action by which the plaintiff seeks a divorce from you.

You are required to make a defense to such pleading not later than September 23, 2018, and upon your failure to do so, the plaintiff, who is seeking relief against you, will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This the 15th day of June, 2018.

Teresa Ann Mast

2744 Big Horse Cr. Rd.

Lansing, NC 28643

aug29-18p

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Janice Richards Matthews, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of July, 2018.

ANGELA JOHNSON

1128 Mayfield Cir NW

Conover, NC 28613

QUINCY MATTHEWS

1378 Ascot Ln.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

aug29-18p