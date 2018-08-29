William Harold “Bill” Robinson, 54, of Taylorsville, formerly of Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

He was born June 29, 1964, in Franklin Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania, and was the adopted son, from nine years of age, of Thomas Allen and Ruth Ann Robinson.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Emily Mary Robinson (18) of Morgantown, West Virginia; a sister, Kimberly Marie Hahn (Ron) of Dunbar, West Virginia; two brothers, Terry Lynn (Rachel) Robinson of Monticello, Georgia, and Joseph Thompson Wolfe of Morgantown, West Virginia; his very close friend, Carlos Joseph Steffey, Jr. of Taylorsville, with whom he resided for many years; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was a 1984 University High School graduate who loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and working on the property he and his friend had in NC. He worked for Carlos Steffey, Sr., in construction and demolition work, for 20 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; his sister, Melody Robinson Kaiser; and his other family members, Deborah Colbourn, Carol Scott, and Junior Thompson.

Family and friends will be received for his viewing on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4:00 p.m. Cremation will follow with a future private burial service at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests family and friends who wish to make a memorial donation in his name do so to the American Cancer Society at 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

