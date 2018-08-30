Nancy Mary “Sue” Tedder Horton, 85, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday August 30, 2018 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Sue was born January 30, 1933 to the late Norman Tedder and Clemmie Campbell Tedder.

Sue was employed as a seamstress at Carolina Glove and was a member of Command Baptist Church in Statesville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Ray Horton; a daughter, Wanda Sue H. Campbell; a son, Alfred Wayne Horton; and four siblings.

Sue is survived by a son, Rev. Steven Ray Horton and wife Christina of Statesville; a daughter, Bonnie Carol Horton of Statesville; a sister, Madaline T. Fox and husband Fred of Hiddenite; two grandchildren, Robert Campbell and wife Jewel, and Erin Horton, both of Statesville; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 3, 2018 at Command Baptist Church, 658 Island Ford Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Pastor Tony Fox and Rev. Jim Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service, at the church.

Memorials may be made in Sue’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Mary Sue Tedder Horton Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Sue Tedder Horton.