Area Trio releases first EP on music sharing sites

The Hickory-based trio, run with me, has released its first music EP entitled “I Met a Seer” on the web and social media through all major music streaming sites.

The four-song, completely original project was officially released on August 31, and can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and any other major streaming service online.

The band members graduated from University Christian High School in May and are currently attending college as freshmen. The band includes: Brock Pate (Brigham Young University), Cole Pilgrim (UNC Asheville), and Carter Pennell (UNC Asheville). Pennell is formerly from the Bethlehem Community but now resides in Hickory.