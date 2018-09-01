Cougars rout out-matched North Iredell for 3-0 start

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team waited out an hour-and-half weather delay before cruising to its third straight one-sided win in a 54-3 win over the North Iredell Raiders on Friday night, August 31, in Taylorsville.

The Cougars (3-0) amassed 347 yards rushing and out-gained the over-matched visitors from Olin 383-41 in total yardage.

AJ Miller scored three touchdowns in the 51-point rout, while Lyndon Strickland and Steven Montgomery added two scores apiece. Junior Colston Yount scored his first varsity TD late in the third period to close the ACHS scoring.

The win was the third straight convincing victory for the Cougars. ACHS has outscored its opponents 144-17 through three games.

Defensively, ACHS dominated the Raiders, allowing 14 yards rushing and 27 yards through the air. The Cougars forced two North turnovers.

Jai-Kwaun Tilley led ACHS with seven total tackles, while Isaac Chapman, Jordan Brown, and Bryce Donahue added five tackles each.

ACHS will close its non-conference schedule on the road at North Lincolb on Friday, September 7, at 7:30 pm. The Knights are coming off a win over Fred T Foard and are coached by former Cougar Head Coach Nick Bazzle.

For more photos and details from Friday’s win over North Iredell be sure to pick up a copy of the Taylorsville Times on Wednesday, September 5.