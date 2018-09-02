Chapman invited to Blue/Grey All American Bowl

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr

Alexander Central High School Defensive Lineman Isaac Chapman has been selected to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida on January 5, 2019.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the NWC and anchor of the ACHS defensive front this season, Chapman was selected out of more than 6,750 players that attended Blue/Grey Combines across the country.

The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN 3.

Isaac is the son of Sonya and Gary Chapman of the Sugar Loaf Community. He is the first player in ACHS history to be invited to the prestigious Blue/Grey event.