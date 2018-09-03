John Dennis Hartness, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on March 22, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late David Rapheal and Zelma Lee Sharpe Hartness.

John was many things, from a talented banjo player who opened for Earl Scurggs and Bill Monroe, to a mechanic who could fix anything. He was eccentric and was very artistic.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two brothers, Dale Hartness and wife Linda of Wilkes, and Ronnie Hartness and wife Brenda of Taylorsville; a nephew, Jeff Hartness and wife Michelle; great-niece, Cortlin; great-nephew, Hunter; and a special friend, Judy Teague.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at South River United Methodist Church starting at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Siceloff and the Rev. Gary Jennings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be made to Forgiven Ministry at 200 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

