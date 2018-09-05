HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

NEED MONEY? Helpers needed to grow and expand my business. Call for information, 704-585-9119.

Drivers, CDL (A or B): Local Recruiting Fair – Mon. 9/10-Wed. 9/12, 8:00a- 5:00p, TruckMovers Depot, 530 Kesler Road, Cleveland, NC 27013 – 18 months Class A or B CDL. Apply: TruckMovers.com/apply and call Greg: 844-361-3475.

Behavior Support Specialist to work with CSEFEL (Center for Social and Emotional Foundations of Early Learning) activity at Wilkes Community Partnership for Children. Position is full-time, 40 hours week. Implements, reviews and monitors the program activities and objectives of the CSEFEL model in regards to child care providers. Provides training activities and mentoring for childcare providers. Models appropriate behavior as exemplified in CSEFEL. Education-BA/BS Early Childhood Education, Child Development or Human Services with 12-18 credit hours of early education courses and 2 years working with young children. Send resume and cover letter to susan@wilkeschildren.org. Position open until filled.