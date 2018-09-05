LEGAL NOTICES

************



NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 56

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

RON STEWART, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RON STEWART, CANAL HOLDINGS, LLC, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. RON STEWART, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RON STEWART, CANAL HOLDINGS, LLC, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on September 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 79 Section 2 of Windsor Pointe Subdivision and containing 0.86 acres, more or less, as shown on a map thereof, dated July 7, 1998, and recorded on July 14, 1998 in Book 6, at Page 5, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063608, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0063608) Windsor Drive

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 15 day of August, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $19,125.00

sep12-18c

************



NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 147

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

TED BRADLEY HUBBARD, TWINKLE BURKE, TAYLORSVILLE SAVINGS BANK SSB, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. TED BRADLEY HUBBARD, TWINKLE BURKE, TAYLORSVILLE SAVINGS BANK SSB, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on September 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an old iron stake, the Billie Gilbert Southeast corner in the line of Gladys Katzenberger, and runs South 2° 10′ 54° West 265.1 feet to an iron stake in the center of the gravel road, said iron stake being indicated by a flat bar located in the Katzenberger line 13 feet North of the center of the road; thence with the center of the gravel road, the following courses and distances: South 60° 19′ 48″ West 33.37 feet, South 78° 13′ 52″ West 53.1 feet, and South 89° 41′ 4° West 37.10 feet to an iron stake in the center of the gravel road, said stake being indicated by an iron stake on the North side of the road 15 feet from its center; thence North 2° 10′ 54″ East 303.45 feet to an iron stake in the Gilbert line; thence South 84° 43′ 26″ East 117.11 feet with the Gilbert line to the BEGINNING, containing 0.781 of an acre, more or less.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0062379, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 211 Mother Hubbards Lane, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 13 day of August, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $34,839.00

sep12-18c

************



NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 160

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF GEORGE RICHARD HUFFMAN, DISCOVER BANK, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF GEORGE RICHARD HUFFMAN, DISCOVER BANK, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on September 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Tract I: BEGINNING on an existing iron stake, said iron stake being in the right of way of S.R. No. 1147 (Telephone Exchange Road), said beginning point being a common corner with the properties of George Richard Huffman as recorded in Deed Book 354 at Page 285 of the Alexander County Registry; thence running with his line South 47 degs 20′ 00″ East 71.91 feet to an iron and North 69 degs 5′ 42″ East 103.85 feet to an iron; thence continuing with the Huffman line as shown in Deed Book 354, page 287, South 6 degs 17′ 56″ West 95.93 feet to an iron, a common corner with Cordie H. Bolick; thence with the Bolick line North 83 degs 34′ 54″ West: 295.77 feet to an iron in a gravel road within the right of way of S.R. No. 1147; thence North 64 degs 25′ 30″ East 171.34 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.397 acres, more or less.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0014701, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Telephone Exchange Road, Taylorsville, NC

Tract II: BEGINNING on an iron stake, Donald Sigmon’s Southwest corner in the old Grover Bolick line, and runs South 83 degrees 22 minutes 51 seconds East 325.01 feet with the Sigmon line to an iron stake; thence South 8 degrees 4 minutes 22 seconds West 155.75 feet to an iron stake; thence North 83 degrees 22 minutes 51 seconds West 322.36 feet to an iron stake in the old Grover Bolick line; thence North 7 degrees 5 minutes 46 seconds East 155.71 feet with said line to the BEGINNING, containing 1.15 acres, more or less.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0016145, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Telephone Exchange Road, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 13 day of August, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $12,109.00

sep12-18c

************

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

517341-00024

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

16-CVS-375

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, F.S.B., acting not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of Private Trust 2014-1, Plaintiff,

vs.

JOE H. THOMAS, and wife SYLVIA M. THOMAS, LAKE NORMAN PROPANE, BRANCHELIN, INC., JAMIE L. GRUBB, GUARDIAN AD LITEM for all Unknown, Minor and Incompetent Heirs of EVA JANE THOMAS,

Defendants.

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Order and Judgment issued by the Superior Court Judge, filed on January 17, 2017, in the above-captioned matter and pursuant to applicable law, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM, that certain parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Stony Point, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

KNOWN AS 675 Drum Stand Rd., Stony Point, Alexander County, North Carolina, Tract I: Beginning on a stake on the south side of an eighteen foot hardsurfaced road, 276 feet west of the old A.L. and Harriet Parker House, and runs south 12 deg. 00min. east 200 feet to a stake thence south 81 deg. 00 min. west 100 feet to a stake; thence north 12 deg. 00min. west 200 feet to a stake. On the south side of the hardsurfaced road; thence with the south side of said road north 81 deg. 00 min. east 100 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.47 of an acre, more or less. Tract H: Beginning on a stake on the north bank of the public road no. 1620, the northwest corner of Tract V, and runs south 28 poles with the line of Tract V to a stake; thence south 80 poles with the line of Tract V to a stake; thence north 84 deg. west 10 poles to a stake; thence north 108 poles to a stake on the north side of public road no.1620; thence north 75 deg. east 13 poles to the beginning, containing 7acres, more or less.

Tax Parcel ID: 0011052 and 0011501; Address of Property: 675 Drumstand Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678

Present Record Owners: Joe H. Thomas and Sylvia M. Thomas

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to require a cash deposit or a certified check not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars (5750.00), whichever is greater. In the event that the Owner and Holder is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder may also be required to pay revenue stamps on the Substitute Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S Section 7A-308 (a) (1).

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Substitute Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 & 1-339.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days’ written notice to the landlord. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Goddard & Peterson, PLLC

Substitute Trustee

3803B Computer Drive, Suite 103

Raleigh, NC 27609-6507

Telephone: (919) 755-3400

sep12-18c

************



NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 157

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

ANNIE RUTH CONNOLLY JOLLY, a/k/a RUTH C. JOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANNIE RUTH CONNOLLY JOLLY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BOBBY JOE JOLLY, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. ANNIE RUTH CONNOLLY JOLLY, a/k/a RUTH C. JOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANNIE RUTH CONNOLLY JOLLY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BOBBY JOE JOLLY, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on September 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a PK nail located in the center of State Road No. 1331, said point being the Northeast corner of the properties of the Little River Extension Homemakers Club; thence with the center line of said road, North 83° 51′ 13″ East 622.5 feet to a PK nail; thence South 39° 9′ 33″ West 380 feet to an oak, said point being a common corner of Bobby Joe Jolly and the Plummer Janes estate properties; thence with the James line, South 87° 40′ 13″ West 390 feet to an iron stake; thence with the Little River Extension Homemakers Club line, North 2° 31′ East 244.09 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 3.0 acres, more or less.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0014061, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2101 Little River Church Road, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 20 day of August, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $35,217.00

sep12-18c

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

WWTP SOLAR POWER IMPROVEMENTS

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

Project Number: CS370700-07

RECEIPT OF PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals for the furnishing of equipment and materials are invited and will be received by the Town of Taylorsville in the Conference Room in Town Hall at 67 Main Avenue Drive Taylorsville, North Carolina, on or before, but no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, on Thursday, the 4th of October, 2018. Immediately thereafter all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Proposals must be made on the blank forms provided in the Contract Documents, and be enclosed in a sealed envelope and addressed to Mr. David Odom, Manager, Town of Taylorsville, 67 Main Avenue Drive Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681. The name and address and license number of the bidder must be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope.

PREBID CONFERENCE

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. in the Conference Room at Taylorsville Town Hall 67 Main Avenue Drive Taylorsville, North Carolina

ALL PROJECT-RELATED QUESTIONS ARE TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE ENGINEER IN WRITING AND MAY BE SENT TO FAX NUMBER 919-772-1176. NO QUESTIONS ARE TO BE DIRECTED TO TOWN PERSONNEL.

PROJECT FUNDING

This project is being funded by the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality – Division of Water Infrastructure, Project Number CS370700-07.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY

Minority and Women Business Enterprises (MBE/WBE’s) are invited and encouraged to bid. The Town of Taylorsville does not discriminate against any person/business because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The project consists of the construction of a Solar Plant capable of producing 110 KW DC and all associated appurtenances for a fully operational project in accordance with Plans and Project Manual/Contract Document/Specifications.

CONTRACT DOCUMENT

The Contract document for the above work is on file and available for inspection during regular business hours between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Town of Taylorsville

67 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Municipal Engineering Services Company, PA

68 Shipwash Drive

Garner, NC 27529

ConstructConnect and McGraw Hill Dodge Plan Rooms

Copies of the Contract Documents required for review or bidding purposes may be obtained during regular business hours between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday at the office of Municipal Engineering Services Company, PA, located at 68 Shipwash Drive, Garner, NC 27529, 919-772-5393, upon a deposit of $250 for each document. Each application must be accompanied by a check made payable to Municipal Engineering Services Company, PA. The plan deposit is non-refundable.

BID SECURITY

Each Proposal must be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the order of the Town of Taylorsville, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the Bidder and a corporate surety licensed under the laws of the State of North Carolina to execute such bonds in an amount not less than 5% of the bid as guarantee that the bidder will within ten (10) days after the date of the Bidder’s receipt of the Notice of Award of a contract, execute an agreement and file same as required by the Contract Document if his Proposal is accepted. If a Bidder fails to execute and file an agreement, the amount of his security shall be forfeited as liquidated damages.

AWARD OF CONTRACT

The Owner will award a contract the lowest responsive Bidder in accordance with the General Statutes of North Carolina, Article 8, Chapter 143-129. The Owner further reserves the right to reject the Proposal of any Bidder submitting a proposal which is not responsive to the bid document or the proposal of any Bidder which is found not responsible to carry out the scope and intent of the bid document.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any Proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of this notice or of the Contract Document; however, he may waive any minor defects or informalities at his discretion. The Owner further reserves the right to reject any and all Proposals or to award the Contract that is in his best interest.

This 5th day of September 2018.

Town of Taylorsville

David Odom, Manager

sep5-18c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CvD 384

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Marie M. Gwaltney, Unknown Heirs at Law of David Miller, Unknown Heirs at Law of Tom Milholland, a/k/a Nathan Thomas Milholen, Unknown Heirs at Law of Royd Milholland, a/k/a Edgar Rhoyd Milholen, Unknown Trustee of the Darwin L. Bell and Shirley C. Bell Revocable Living Trust, Unknown heirs at law of Rowena M. Steele, Unknown heirs at law of Meryl M. Patterson, Unknown Trustee of the Margaret Norton Testamentary Family Trust, Unknown Heirs at Law of Howard Cleve Miller, Kay M. Turner, Unknown Spouse of Kay M. Turner, Michael Cleve Miller, Unknown Spouse of Michael Cleve Miller, Sandy Howard Miller, Unknown Spouse of Sandy Howard Miller, Bank of America, National Association, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Carolyn N. Walker, Unknown Trustee of The Carolyn N. Walker Trust, Joyce N. Keever, Unknown Spouse of Joyce N. Keever, Howard Wayne Norton, Unknown Spouse of Howard Wayne Norton, Sidney N. Norton, Unknown Spouse of Sidney N. Norton, Unknown heirs at law of Blake Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Coite Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Darwin Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Mae Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Vera Millholland, Unknown heirs of Margaret M. Norton, Tommy Alan Norton, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust, Teresa Wright Harrington, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Marie M. Gwaltney, Unknown Heirs at Law of David Miller, Unknown Heirs at Law of Tom Milholland, a/k/a Nathan Thomas Milholen, Unknown Heirs at Law of Royd Milholland, a/k/a Edgar Rhoyd Milholen, Unknown Trustee of the Darwin L. Bell and Shirley C. Bell Revocable Living Trust, Unknown heirs at law of Rowena M. Steele, Unknown heirs at law of Meryl M. Patterson, Unknown Trustee of the Margaret Norton Testamentary Family Trust, Unknown Heirs at Law of Howard Cleve Miller, Kay M. Turner, Unknown Spouse of Kay M. Turner, Michael Cleve Miller, Unknown Spouse of Michael Cleve Miller, Sandy Howard Miller, Unknown Spouse of Sandy Howard Miller, Bank of America, National Association, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Carolyn N. Walker, Unknown Trustee of The Carolyn N. Walker Trust, Joyce N. Keever, Unknown Spouse of Joyce N. Keever, Howard Wayne Norton, Unknown Spouse of Howard Wayne Norton, Sidney N. Norton, Unknown Spouse of Sidney N. Norton, Unknown heirs at law of Blake Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Coite Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Darwin Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Mae Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Vera Millholland, Unknown heirs of Margaret M. Norton, Tommy Alan Norton, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust, Teresa Wright Harrington, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on a white oak bush on Hudson’s line and runs North fifty-five poles to a pile of rocks known as the black jack tree corner; thence West fifty one and one fourth poles said Rufty’s Corner; thence South fifty five poles James Kennedy line; Thence East fifty one and one fourth poles to the beginning containing Seventeen and one half acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of those parcels of land described by deeds recorded in Book 39, Page 229; Book 46, Page 108; and Book 47, Page 473, Alexander County Registry, to which references are made for more perfect descriptions.

The remaining parcel being Lot 5, approximately 1.83 acres, as shown on the plat of The Miller Property as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 75.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013560, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: NC Highway 90 E and McClain Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 16, 2018 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 28, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

sep19-18c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Josephine Alexander Foster, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of August, 2018.

RICHARD H. FOSTER, II

458 Circle Dr. East

Boone, NC 28607

executor

sep26-18p

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

17 JT 33

State of North Carolina

County of Alexander

IN THE MATTER OF: Daniel Adam Monroe Greer, Minor Child

To: Raul Hurtado, Father of Daniel Adam Monroe Greer, a male child born 8/22/17 in Burke County, North Carolina, Tabitha Greer, the Respondent Mother of said child;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to Terminate the Parental Rights of Raul Hurtado, Father of the above-listed minor child, and Tabitha Greer, Mother of the above-listed minor child, has been filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of Raul Hurtado and Tabitha Greer. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise resond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court on the petition and relief specified above will be sought.

If you are indigent and are not represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel. Provisional counsel previously appointed for you has withdrawn. However, the re-appointment of counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service.

Notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1101.1 will be mailed by the petitioner upon filing of any answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is received. The hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be held on the same day. You may attend either of these hearings or both.

This the 29th day of August, 2018.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)352-7666

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

sep12-18c

************

NOTICE OF JUVENILE PETITION

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

18 JA 28-29

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: Peyton Chester, Maximus Chester, Minor Children.

To: Amanda Hollar, Respondent Mother, and Chris Chester, Respondent Father of Peyton Chester, a female child born 4/28/09; and Maximus Chester, a male child born 2/17/11, Respondents;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Juvenile Petition has been filed with respect to the afore-mentioned minor children alleging the children are neglected and dependent in Alexander County. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the children will be adjudicated and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of the said children.

This the 29th day of August, 2018.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

sep12-18c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners has called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Monday, September 10, 2018 in the Lower Lever Conference Room of the County Administration Building to consider Rezoning Case 18-3.

This rezoning request is for property owned by Ashley Starnes and Chris Jolly (Old Bethlehem Fire Dept) specifically NC PIN# 3716695057 The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from RA-20 (Residential) to N-B (Neighborhood Business).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

sep5-18c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CvD 340

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Linda Marie Barker, Administratrix of the Estate of Patricia Marie Beliveau, Administrator, Linda Marie Barker, Unknown Spouse of Linda Marie Barker, John Britto, Unknown Spouse of John Britto, TS Fox Properties, LLC, Lienholder

TO: Linda Marie Barker, Administratrix of the Estate of Patricia Marie Beliveau, Administrator, Linda Marie Barker, Unknown Spouse of Linda Marie Barker, John Britto, Unknown Spouse of John Britto, TS Fox Properties, LLC, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an existing iron stake said point being the Northwest corner of the properties of Alma Millsaps and being a common corner with the properties of Alva Williamson, Rowena Steele, and Richard McDaniels; thence with the McDaniels line, South 87° 39′ 26″ East 283.53 feet co a stake; thence with the Millsaps’ line, South 40° 40′ 23″ East 100 feet; thence South 55′ 7′ 54″ West 141.94 feet to a stake; thence South 19° 57′ 5″ East 638.71 feet to a stake; thence South 43° 47′ 53″ West 335.19 feet to a stake; thence South 67° 22′ 20″ West 141.41 feet to a stake; thence North 33° 5′ 16″ East 168.89 feet to a stake; thence North 1° 22′ 32″ East 142.21 feet to an iron stake; thence North 69° 56′ 59″ West 313.84 feet to a stake in the Williamson’s line; thence North 16° 53′ 20″ East 396.39 feet to an iron stake; thence North 0° 39′ 25″ West 294.75 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 7.22 acres, more or less, and being Lot #2 of the Alma Millsaps property.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0019655, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: York Road, Stony Point, NC

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 2, 2018 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 9, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

sep5-18c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, McDOWELL COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE, DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE # 18 JA 96

In Re: Aalaiyah Victoria Riley Waldrop, Minor Child

TO: Dillon Townsend or the unknown father of the female child, Aalaiyah Victoria Riley Waldrop, born on or about August 19, 2016, in McDowell County, North Carolina, conceived with Ciera Waldrop.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS RE: ABUSE/NEGLECT/DEPENDENCY PETITION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a petition has been filed by the McDowell County Department of Social Services alleging that the above-named juvenile is an abused and neglected juvenile.

You have a right to be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceeding. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford to hire one, the Court will appoint a lawyer to represent you. You may hire a lawyer of your choice at any time, or you may waive the right to a lawyer and represent yourself. You may contact the Clerk of Court of McDowell County at (828) 655-4100 to ask for a court-appointed lawyer or for further information.

A pre-adjudication hearing was held on August 9, 2018. An adjudication and disposition hearing is to be held at the October 11, 2018 session of Juvenile Court at the McDowell County Courthouse (21 S. Main Street, Marion, NC 28752).

You are required to answer the petition within forty (40) days of the first date of publication (written below), exclusive of such date, or by October 1, 2018. Further notices of hearing, and the date, time, and place of future hearings will be mailed to you on your filing of an answer if your whereabouts are then known. In the event a motion is later filed to terminate your parental rights, you must file a written response to the motion within 30 days or a subsequent order may, upon proper notice and hearing and a finding based on the criteria set out in N.C.G.S. § 7B-1111, terminate your parental rights as to the child involved:

Name: Aalaiyah Victoria Riley Waldrop

Dates of Birth: August 19, 2016

County of Residence: McDowell County, NC

This the 22nd day of August, 2018.

Aaron G. Walker

Attorney for McDowell County Department of Social Services

PO Box 338

Marion, NC 28752

sep5-18c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Elizabeth Danley, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of James Lee Danley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 21st day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of August, 2018.

ELIZABETH DANLEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

sep12-18c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Bobby Lee Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of August, 2018.

DEANNA M. BARNES

139 Oakleaf Rd.

Harmony, NC 28634

executrix

sep12-18p

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Phyllis Reid Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2018.

TAMALITA TEAGUE SMITH

308 Lail Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LASHAWN TEAGUE SMITH

325 Lail Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

sep5-18p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of David Thomas Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2018.

GARY MICHAEL SPENCER

4451 25th St. Lane NE

Hickory, NC 28601

TIMOTHY LEE SPENCER

2431 11th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep5-18p