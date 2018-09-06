JV Cougars defeat North Lincoln in home opener

Morgan scores 4 TDs in team’s 26th straight win

By DN PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team improved to 3-0 on the young season after winning its home opener 50-26 over the North Lincoln Knights on Thursday evening, September 6, at Cougar Stadium.

The win was the 26th straight for the Alexander JV program.

The young Cougars built a 28-7 lead at the half and never looked back en route to the huge win in the team’s first home game this season.

ACHS totaled 428 rushing yards on the night. Daniel Morgan led the way with 190 rushing yards and four TDs. Dayente Calhoun and Lance Justice rushed for 94 yards each.

Ibrahim Boston led ACHS with five total tackles, while Tanner Abernathy and Cameron Lackey tallied four stops each.

The Cougars outgained the Knights 453-253 on the night.

See more game photos and details in the Wednesday, September 12th edition of The Taylorsville Times.