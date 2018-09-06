Polly Wagner

Polly Meadows Wagner, 87, passed from this life in to the glory of heaven on September 6, 2018. Born in a humble farmhouse in Harmony, North Carolina, Polly embraced and loved each community she was a part of. After marrying Harding Wagner in 1949, they moved to Alexander County where, together for many years, they worked to bring electricity to the rural town of Taylorsville. Known well for her pervasive smile and infectious laugh, she energized all who met her. She was a recipient of the Governor’s Award for Volunteerism in 1997 and 2001, and was passionate about many causes. She volunteered tirelessly to help others in need. She loved the people of Alexander County and especially the members of East Taylorsville Baptist Church and often visited those who were sick, homebound, or simply needing a friend.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harding E. Wagner, her daughter, Constance “Connie” Wagner, and her sister, Peggy Foreman.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Jacqueline Icenhour of Taylorsville, and Karen W. Strickland (P.J.) of Statesville. Three grandchildren, Joel Barlowe of Albemarle, Mark Gwaltney (Chasity) of Hiddenite and Ashley Greer (John) of Troutman. Along with three great-grandchildren, Jacob Gwaltney, Chance Gwaltney and Erin Greer. She loved and was loved by many more nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 pm with the Rev. Jamie Steele, Rev. Gary Jennings, and Rev. Mark Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to Missionaries Graham and Rachel Marshall. Checks may be made to and sent to: East Taylorsville Baptist Church, 644 1st Ave. Dr. SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681, with memo: Graham and Rachel Marshall Missions or Grace City Vegas, PO box 97815, Las Vegas, NV 89193, with the memo: Graham and Rachel Marshall Missions.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com