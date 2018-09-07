Becky Wike

Nancy Rebecca “Becky” Lackey Wike, age 75, of Hiddenite passed away at Gordon Hospice House, Friday, September 7, 2018. Becky was born on December 8, 1942, in Iredell County to the late Claude Lackey and Flossie Stewart Lackey.

Becky was a supervisor in the sewing department at Alexvale Furniture. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Henderson, Claudette Dancy, and Gwen Clary.

Becky is survived by two sons, Leslie Wike and wife Patsy, of Taylorsville, Tim Wike of Hiddenite; one brother “Butch” Conrad Lackey of Hiddenite; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Rocky Face Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, September 10, 2018, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial may be made in Becky’s memory to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Wike family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the Family of Nancy Rebecca “Becky” Lackey Wike.