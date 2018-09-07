Cougars runs past North Lincoln 56-24, improve to 4-0

ACHS closes out non-league schedule with fourth one-sided win

By DN PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Football Team ran for over 500 yards and improved to 4-0 on the season with its 56-24 win over North Lincoln in Pumpkin Center on Friday night, September 7.

Alexander led 21-0 after one period and continued to roll over the final three quarters to take its fourth one-sided win of the season. With the win, the Cougars closed the non-conference schedule at 4-0 and upped their non-conference win streak to 12-0 dating back to 2016.