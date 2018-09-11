Bethlehem Day Festival postponed

The Bethlehem Community Development Association’s 9th Annual Bethlehem Day Festival, originally set for September 15, 2018, will be held Saturday, September 29, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with fun for everyone. The postponement is due to the impending severe weather from Hurricane Florence.

Located at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethlehem, the annual fall event will feature live music all day, inflatable entertainment and activities for children, more than 60 arts, crafts, and information vendors, all kinds of food and drinks.

For information, call 828-234-6690, www.bethlehemcda.org, or bethlehemday@gmail.com.

The music line up for Bethlehem Day at Mt. Bethel UMC is as follows: 10:00-10:45 a.m. Alexander Central High School All Star Band; 11:00-11:45 a.m., Styx & Tones Percussion Ensemble; 12:00-12:45 p.m., AfterThought; 1:00-1:45 p.m., The Bluegrass Pickers; 2:00-2:45 p.m., David Kerley; 3:00-3:45 p.m., Sunset Strip.