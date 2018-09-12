Ms. Daisy Darlene Javid, 60, of Old Farm Road, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Ms. Javid was born January 10, 1958, in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of the late Tracy Semones and Mary Katherine Hamm Semones.

She had worked as a security guard and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include: five sisters and three brothers.

No formal services are planned.

Memorials may be made to the local Drug Recovery Center.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and cremation services is honored to be serving the Javid Family.