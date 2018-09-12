Mrs. Elwanda Hedrick Smith, 89, of Stony Point, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Smith was born September 26, 1928, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late John Hedrick and Mamie Estes Hedrick.

Mrs. Smith was a member of Thomas Street Church of God, along with her husband, the late Rev. Billy Smith and was founders of the Thomas Street Church of God in Stony Point in the late 70’s. She dearly loved God and family. She enjoyed cooking and seeing others eat, loved to garden and raise flowers, and had a green thumb. She fed the birds in her bird feeders and loved ol’ time gospel music.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband for over 60 years, Rev. Billy Lee Smith; a son, Rev. Gary Thomas Smith; a sister, Juanita Hedrick; three brothers, Glenn Hedrick, Herman Hedrick and Wayne Hedrick.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include: three sons, Preston Lee Smith and wife, April, of Mooresville, Kelly W. Smith and Joel E. Smith both of Stony Point; a daughter-in-law, Betty Smith of Hiddenite; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Thomas Street Church of God in Stony Point. Revs. Ken Nelson, Jerry Varner and Brandon Gwaltney will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 -1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Thomas Street Church of God, PO Box 133, Stony Point, NC 28678.

