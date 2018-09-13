Aleigha Ray Paille, an infant, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

She was survived by her mother Audrey Paille; father Zachary Weston.

A family led memorial service for Aleigha will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church 825 Wesley Dr.; Statesville, NC from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a toy to be donated in Aleigha’s memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral Service.