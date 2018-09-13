County preparing for hurricane, working with local agencies to ensure citizen safety

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (September 13, 2018) – Alexander County officials and staff are working closely with local agencies to coordinate safety measures regarding the potential impact of Hurricane Florence in the county.

Russell Greene, Emergency Services Director, said the current forecast for Alexander County (as of 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 13) calls for a total of approximately seven (7) inches of rain locally from Friday through Monday. Wind speeds are predicted to begin increasing on Thursday evening, Sept. 13 as the hurricane approaches the coast.

“Alexander County residents who need housing assistance during the storm should travel to their local volunteer fire departments, which will report numbers to our office. If a shelter is necessary, we will open one that is central to the area of most need,” Greene related. “Please rest assured that we have plans in place with Alexander County Schools and local emergency agencies to address any needs in the community.”

Greene said that he plans to declare a State of Emergency in Alexander County as the storm approaches, just in case the county incurs significant damage due to the storm. With proper documentation, the county may be eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

The Alexander County Department of Social Services will also work with the Sheriff’s Office and emergency agencies to transport DSS staff to clients who require staff visits.

“While the path of the storm is still somewhat questionable, there is a high likelihood that we will receive a very significant amount of rain with some high winds, which could cause downed trees and power lines,” Greene said. “We want the public to know that there are plans in place to protect our citizens. We are very fortunate to have some of the most dedicated volunteers in the state.”

Greene encourages citizens to be prepared at home and at work by developing a disaster response kit, which includes water, non-perishable foods, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated radio, medications, emergency cash, cell phone chargers (fully charged), infant supplies, pet supplies, first aid kit, can opener, sleeping bag or blanket, change of clothes, and activities for kids.

Prior to storm arrival, Greene urges everyone to sign up for the county’s Code Red alert system, which allows phone and email messages to be sent directly to your phone. Just go to the Alexander County website (www.alexandercountync.gov), scroll down, and click on “Code Red.”

Please do not call 911 unless it is a true emergency; instead, call the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-2911 and report the problem, which will be referred to the proper agency. In case of trees in the roadway, please call the NCDOT at (828) 632-2164 or Town of Taylorsville Public Works at (828) 632-2218.

If you experience a power outage, use the following numbers to report the outage: Duke Energy – 1-800-POWERON (800-769-3766), EnergyUnited – 1-800-EUNITED (800-386-4833), or Blue Ridge Energy – 1-800-448-2383. Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines. If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

For a complete list of phone numbers (emergency and non-emergency), visit www.alexandercountync.gov/numbers.

For the latest updates on Hurricane Florence and its impact on Alexander County, visit www.alexandercountync.gov/news, www.facebook.com/alexandercounty, www.twitter.com/AlexCoAlerts, or www.alexalert.org. For statewide alert information, visit www.readync.gov.