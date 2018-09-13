Fatal collision Sept. 12 in Alexander

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on Old Landfill Road, according to Jeffrey S. Swagger, Master Trooper, North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A 1992 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Old Landfill Road, ran off the road to the right in a curve, struck a culvert, and collided with a tree. The driver, Daisy Darlene Javid, 60, of Taylorsville, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory where she died shortly thereafter.

Ms. Javid was wearing a seatbelt. Excessive speed appears to be a contributing circumstance in this collision, which continues to be under investigation, said Trooper Swagger.