Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Florence

Alexander County will see heavy rainfall this weekend, Sept. 15-16, 2018, from Hurricane Florence.

Russell Greene, Alexander County Emergency Management Director, noted that Saturday and Sunday wind gusts would be around 30 MPH, but the precipitation could be about 1.5 inches of rain Saturday and 7.5 inches of rain on Sunday, or possibly a total of 10-11 inches of rain from the storm by Monday, Sept. 17. This increases the potential for river and isolated flooding. A few landslides are likely in the mountains and higher foothills. Areas with recent landslide activity are more susceptible to additional landslides.