Surrounded by family, Mrs. Dorothy Kerley Fincannon, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Village of Wilkes.

Mrs. Fincannon was born July 10, 1938 in Alexander County, to the late Delmas Kerley and Gladys Watts Kerley.

She was a homemaker, who took pride in her home and also worked as a bank teller and receptionist at UNCC. Dorothy loved life, laughter and will be missed by all who knew her. She was of the Baptist faith and had a deep love for music and poetry. She loved her family and experienced many adventures with lifelong friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Daniel “Sloan” Fincannon; a granddaughter, Erin Fincannon; a son-in-law, Mitchell McLean; a sister, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Kerley Hines; two infant brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include: her daughter, Elizabeth Hope McLean of Wilkesboro; her son, Dan Fincannon and wife, Terri, of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Daniel and Williams Fincannon, Jackson and Fin McLean; two brothers, Kent Kerley and spouse, Thom, of Hickory, David Kerley of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

