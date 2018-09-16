Schools closed Sept. 17
Alexander County Schools will be closed for students on Monday, September 17. It will be an optional staff workday. Staff report at 10:00 a.m. according to Alisha Cloer, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services and Human Resources for Alexander County Schools.
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Ratliff plays key role in SAL Championship run by Lexington Legends
September 15, 2018 | No Comments »
Heavy rains expected from Hurricane Florence
September 14, 2018 | No Comments »
Hurricane Florence: What you need to know to stay safe
September 13, 2018 | No Comments »
Fatal collision Sept. 12 in Alexander
September 13, 2018 | 1 Comment »