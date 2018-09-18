Former NBA player Chris Herren to speak at CVCC Wednesday

Retired player shares harrowing story of abuse and recovery

Chris Herren, a basketball legend from Fall River, Mass., dreamed of one day playing for his hometown team, the Boston Celtics. An All-American, Chris broke scoring records, was recruited by top colleges, featured in “Sports Illustrated” and became the focus of an acclaimed book, “Fall River Dreams.” Herren realized his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and was traded to the Boston Celtics after

Alcohol and drug-free since August 1, 2008, he has refocused his life to put his sobriety and family above all else. He shares his harrowing story of abuse and recovery in his memoir, “Basketball Junkie,” as well as in numerous interviews throughout the Emmy nominated ESPN Films documentary Unguarded, of which he is the subject.

The community is invited to attend a special presentation by Herren September 19 at 6:30 p.m., in CVCC’s Tarlton Complex when he shares his descent into addiction, miraculous recovery and new life mission: to share his story in hopes of reaching at least one person and making a difference in their life.

A special presentation for high school and college students will be held 1:00 p.m.

The presentation is sponsored by Cross Talk of Hickory through a partnership with Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba Valley Health System, Safe Harbor, Frye Regional Medical Center, Catawba Radiology Associates and Corinth Reformed United Church.