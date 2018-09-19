Lady Cougar Tennis Team evens NWC record at 1-1

Alexander netters down Freedom, 7-2 Tuesday

The Alexander Central Women’s Tennis Team evened its NW 3A/4A Conference record with its 7-2 win over the Freedom Lady Patriots on Tuesday, September 18, at the ACHS Tennis Courts.

After losing a close league opener at Watauga on September 13, the Lady Cougars rebounded on Tuesday to top Freedom and improve to 1-1 in league matches. ACHS finished 5-1 in singles play and claimed two of three matches in doubles.

The Cougars are slated to play at McDowell today.

Alexander Central 7 – Freedom 2

SINGLES

• Kristin Ratliff (AC) d Savannah Vandergriff (F) 6-2, 6-3

• Emma Malbta (AC) d Alyssa Burnett (F) 6-2, 6-1

• Gibely Cisneros (F) d Carlee Caskaddon (AC) 6-2, 6-0

• Hannah Maltba (AC)d Blaikley Cooks (F) 6-0, 6-2

• Caeley Arney (AC) ddKatie Brockland (F) 6-2, 6-4

• Caroline Wills (AC) ddHannah Throneburg (F) 6-4, 6-1

DOUBLES

• E. Maltba/H. Maltba (AC) d Burnett/Cisneros (F) 8-4

• Vandergriff/Crooks (F) d Ratliff/Arney (AC) 8-5

• Caskaddon/Wills (AC) de Lee Kania/Viasha Tate (F) 8-5