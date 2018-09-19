LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Nancy Lackey Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of September, 2018.

DAVID L. WIKE

106 Jack Mitchell Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct10-18p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Willie Mae Perry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of September, 2018.

NELSON J. BOSTON

577 Willie Mcloud Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct10-18p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Susan Bentley Meade, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of September, 2018.

HENRY MEADE

2467 Blankenship Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct3-18p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jessy Clark Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of September, 2018.

DAREN SCOTT BRUCE

471 Berea Ch. Quincy Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

oct3-18p

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA,

ALEXANDER COUNTY 18 SP 59

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Matthew Lee Nichols and Ashley L. Nichols to W. Coffey, Trustee, for the benefit of CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES INC, dated October 9, 2008, recorded on October 14, 2008, in Deed Book 0525, Page 0424, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $21,301.51 as last transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A by assignment recorded in Deed Book 604 , Page 2284, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deed of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the Courthouse Door in Alexander County, North Carolina, on September 27. 2018, at 1:00 p.m., and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN WITTENBURG TOWNSHIP ALEXANDER COUNTY, STATE OF NC, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 518 PAGE 0845 ID# 0014993, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 1 AND 2 BLOCK B CEDAR WOODS ESTATES SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 32, AND ALSO DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 296, AT PAGE 778.

BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY GENERAL WARRANTY DEED FROM UMBARGER LAND AND FARM INC. BY O. PAUL UMBARGER, PRESIDENT TO MATTHEW LEE NICHOLS, DATED 03/10/2008 RECORDED ON 03/10/2008 IN BOOK 518, PAGE 0845 IKN ALEXANDER COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF NC.

Said property is commonly known as 23 Mtn View Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Third party purchasers must pay the excise tax, pursuant to N.C.G.S. Section 105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00), or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to N.C.G.S. Section 7A-308, in the amount of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof up to a maximum amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or “Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or physical , environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Ashley Nichols and Matthew Nichols.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. Section 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk if the Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed or after October 7, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Goddard & Peterson, PLLC

3803 B Computer Drive

Suite 103

Raleigh, NC 27609

919-755-3400

Fax Number: 866-879-4905

sep19-19c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CvD 384

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Marie M. Gwaltney, Unknown Heirs at Law of David Miller, Unknown Heirs at Law of Tom Milholland, a/k/a Nathan Thomas Milholen, Unknown Heirs at Law of Royd Milholland, a/k/a Edgar Rhoyd Milholen, Unknown Trustee of the Darwin L. Bell and Shirley C. Bell Revocable Living Trust, Unknown heirs at law of Rowena M. Steele, Unknown heirs at law of Meryl M. Patterson, Unknown Trustee of the Margaret Norton Testamentary Family Trust, Unknown Heirs at Law of Howard Cleve Miller, Kay M. Turner, Unknown Spouse of Kay M. Turner, Michael Cleve Miller, Unknown Spouse of Michael Cleve Miller, Sandy Howard Miller, Unknown Spouse of Sandy Howard Miller, Bank of America, National Association, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Carolyn N. Walker, Unknown Trustee of The Carolyn N. Walker Trust, Joyce N. Keever, Unknown Spouse of Joyce N. Keever, Howard Wayne Norton, Unknown Spouse of Howard Wayne Norton, Sidney N. Norton, Unknown Spouse of Sidney N. Norton, Unknown heirs at law of Blake Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Coite Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Darwin Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Mae Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Vera Millholland, Unknown heirs of Margaret M. Norton, Tommy Alan Norton, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust, Teresa Wright Harrington, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Marie M. Gwaltney, Unknown Heirs at Law of David Miller, Unknown Heirs at Law of Tom Milholland, a/k/a Nathan Thomas Milholen, Unknown Heirs at Law of Royd Milholland, a/k/a Edgar Rhoyd Milholen, Unknown Trustee of the Darwin L. Bell and Shirley C. Bell Revocable Living Trust, Unknown heirs at law of Rowena M. Steele, Unknown heirs at law of Meryl M. Patterson, Unknown Trustee of the Margaret Norton Testamentary Family Trust, Unknown Heirs at Law of Howard Cleve Miller, Kay M. Turner, Unknown Spouse of Kay M. Turner, Michael Cleve Miller, Unknown Spouse of Michael Cleve Miller, Sandy Howard Miller, Unknown Spouse of Sandy Howard Miller, Bank of America, National Association, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Carolyn N. Walker, Unknown Trustee of The Carolyn N. Walker Trust, Joyce N. Keever, Unknown Spouse of Joyce N. Keever, Howard Wayne Norton, Unknown Spouse of Howard Wayne Norton, Sidney N. Norton, Unknown Spouse of Sidney N. Norton, Unknown heirs at law of Blake Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Coite Miller, Unknown heirs at law of Darwin Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Mae Bell, Unknown heirs at law of Vera Millholland, Unknown heirs of Margaret M. Norton, Tommy Alan Norton, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust, Teresa Wright Harrington, Trustee of the Norton Family Revocable Living Trust

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on a white oak bush on Hudson’s line and runs North fifty-five poles to a pile of rocks known as the black jack tree corner; thence West fifty one and one fourth poles said Rufty’s Corner; thence South fifty five poles James Kennedy line; Thence East fifty one and one fourth poles to the beginning containing Seventeen and one half acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of those parcels of land described by deeds recorded in Book 39, Page 229; Book 46, Page 108; and Book 47, Page 473, Alexander County Registry, to which references are made for more perfect descriptions.

The remaining parcel being Lot 5, approximately 1.83 acres, as shown on the plat of The Miller Property as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 75.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013560, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: NC Highway 90 E and McClain Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 16, 2018 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 28, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

sep19-18c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Josephine Alexander Foster, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of August, 2018.

RICHARD H. FOSTER, II

458 Circle Dr. East

Boone, NC 28607

executor

sep26-18p