Lady Cougar Volleyball Teams sweep Freedom

The Alexander Central JV and Varsity Volleyball Team posted NW 3A/4A wins over the Freedom Patriots in home action on Thursday, September 20, in the ACHS Cougar Den.

The Alexander Central JV Cougars won their match 2-0 and upped their overall record to 13-3 on the season. The win allowed the JV Cougars to improve to 7-1 in league contests.

The Varsity Lady Cougars posted a 3-0 win over the visitors from Morganton and improved to 7-9 on the season. The ACHS squad upped its league record to 6-2 with the win.

The Alexander Teams are slated to play at St. Stephens High School in Hickory on Monday, September 24.