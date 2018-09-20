Shirley Mae Mason Bunton, age 80, of Hiddenite passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018, at her residence after a period of declining health. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Iredell County to the late George Franklin Mason Sr. and Gracie Mae Millsaps Mason.

Shirley was a graduate of Central High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by Hunt Manufacturing, Holly Farms/Tyson Foods, and Somers Lumber. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wesley “Junior” Bunton, a brother Jim Mason; a sister Alma Campbell.

Those left to cherish her memory, one son, Rev. Tony E. Bunton and wife, Pamela; two daughters, Debbie Mays and husband, Randy, Sharon Adams and husband, Dale; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, G.F. Mason and wife, Paula; a sister-in-law Lucy Mason; many family members and friends, and her special fur baby, Thor.

Funeral service will be conducted at 5:00 pm Monday, September 24, 2018, at Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Rev. Durant Barr, Rev. Tony E. Bunton, and Rev. William Wease will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley’s memory to Gideon International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Bunton family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the Family of Shirley Mae Mason Bunton.