Steven Ray Miller, age 66, of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his residence. He was born on December 17, 1951, the son of Anita Mae Harris Miller and the late Alfred Ray Miller. During his career he worked for Boeing and Meridan Manufacturing.

Along with his father he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy “Diane” Yates Miller; and brother, Tim Miller.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Kristi Kaylor (Steve); sons Jeffrey Miller (Shasha) and Wesley Miller (Hannah); brothers Doug Miller (Regenia) and Larry Miller (Sandra); three grandsons and one granddaughter, along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Gordon West and Rev. Don Ingle officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the building fund at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church at 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com