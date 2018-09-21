Cougars breeze past out-matched West Caldwell Squad, 69-0

Alexander improves to 5-0, will travel to Watauga September 28

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team opened NW 3A/4A play with a 69-0 win over the West Caldwell Warriors on Friday night, September 21, in Taylorsville.

In the most one-sided win in ACHS history, the Cougars built a 55-0 lead at the half and improved to 5-0 on the season. The Cougars will travel to Boone on Friday, September 28, to take on the unbeaten Watauga Pioneers in a crucial league contest.

In Friday’s rout over the winless West Caldwell squad, ACHS rolled up 448 yards of total offense, while holding the Warriors to minus 47 yards on the night.

AJ Miller scored three TDs to lead the Cougar offense, while Steven Montgomery reached the end zone twice for the fourth straight game. Tevin Clark also scored a pair of TDs, while Easton Rhoney, Ryheem Craig, and Russell Frasier scored one touchdown apiece.

Oscar Lopez converted nine of 10 PAT attempts on the night.

On defense, senior linebacker and team leader Jordan Brown paced Alexander with nine total tackles, all coming in the first half.

Watauga is coming off a win over South Caldwell in Friday’s NWC opener. The Pioneers and Cougars enter next Friday’s game in Boone with matching 5-0 records. It’s the second straight season ACHS and Watauga have met with identical 5-0 records. Last year, ACHS came from behind late to topple the Pioneers at Cougar Stadium.

The game will kick off at 7:30 pm at Jack Groce Stadium.