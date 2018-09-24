Alexandrians helping farmers in eastern NC

The Alexander County Cattlemen’s Association and North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Alexander County Center partnered together to collect and take needed livestock supplies to farmers impacted by Hurricane Florence. Two trailers full of hay, feed, temporary fencing, t-posts, gas, diesel, shavings, vet wrap, water, and rope traveled to the Emergency Farm Supply Distribution Center set up in Pink Hill, NC.

All together, $4,000 worth of supplies and donations were delivered to farmers in need. These items were collected quickly so that they could reach folks in need in a timely manner. Several farmers have pledged to donate round bales of hay to be delivered at a later date. Many area agribusinesses donated items along with individual farmers to support this effort.

“We want those farmers down East to know we support them and we want to help them during this difficult time,” said Livestock and Row Crops Extension Agent Allison Brown, of Alexander.